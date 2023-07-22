Women’s World Cup 2023: Breaking down barriers toward equity

His connection to the game is strong, having grown up a fan, played himself and even attended World Cup matches in Latin America as part of his research.

Patrick Ridge, Virginia Tech associate professor of Spanish, studies the impact of soccer for a living. His connection to the game is strong, having grown up a fan, played himself and even attended World Cup matches in Latin America as part of his research.

“Soccer is a cultural phenomenon that is so important,” Ridge told WTOP. “The influence of the women’s game is also growing.”

As the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off, Ridge says, the world is at a tipping point of sorts.

“A lot of the countries have started to more heavily invest into women’s soccer,” he explained, citing immense growth in Mexico, Germany, Spain, Argentina, England and of course — the U.S.

“The U.S. does have a leg up on the rest of the world when it comes to women’s soccer,” Ridge said. “Historically, soccer, it’s been seen as ‘a man’s game,’ right? That is changing. Title IX is one of the most important pieces of legislation in the growth of women’s soccer globally.”

There are several things that make the 2023 Women’s World Cup even more unique on top of it all, he said.

“This increased investment and growth in other countries means they’re catching up,” he told WTOP. “Several other nations like England and France have beaten the U.S. in other competitions leading up to this World Cup.”

“It’s probably going to be the most competitive World Cup to date,” he went on. “[It’s also] gonna be the most-watched Women’s World Cup to date.”

Roughly 2 billion people are expected to tune in this year, according to data from market research company Euromonitor International. It is reflective of just how important the game has become, Ridge said.

In the U.S., millions will watch as the Women’s National Team goes for an unprecedented 3-peat: back to back to back World Cup trophies. But they’ll face stiff competition.

“There are stars of the U.S. squad who … this might be their last chance at a World Cup,” Ridge said. “There’s also (a) lot of new talent, young talent. It’s exciting.”

There’s still a lot of work to be done, Ridge said, but the growth level of women’s soccer globally is breaking down barriers, even in countries that haven’t been as progressive, historically speaking.

This 2023 World Cup is almost the perfect storm of growth and competitiveness to get people interested and maximize viewership, Ridge said. That in turn will help grow the influence of the game even further.

“The more the media continues to cover this, the better,” he said. “They’re showing to any doubters that they too can perform, they too can play soccer just like the men. They can perform at the highest level. Many of us know that already, but the game can still reach more people who might not be as well educated.”

“The stadium serves as a mirror that reflects greater society,” Ridge added. “I’m optimistic that that’s an indicator of a more equitable future on and off the field in our world.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.