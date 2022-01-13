CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman gets first USWNT call-up

Joseph Michalitsianos

January 13, 2022, 12:16 AM

Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman gets first USWNT call-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman has earned her first call-up to the prestigious U.S. Women’s National Team after a breakout 2021 NWSL season in which she earned Rookie of the Year honors. 

While Rodman won’t yet play in any matches, the team is being gathered for a January training camp ahead of the SheBelieves Cup in February. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski will be keeping an eye on Rodman along with a few other youngsters ahead of his team selection for the tournament. 

“Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a national team environment,” said Andonovski. 

Rodman, daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman, will be joined at the camp by Washington Spirit teammates Aubrey Kingsbury, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan and Ashley Hatch.

