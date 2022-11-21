Thanksgiving: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » Science News » Interactive map from Johns…

Interactive map from Johns Hopkins astronomers shows all 200K galaxies

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 21, 2022, 6:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Astronomers at Johns Hopkins University created a new map, which shows the sweeping view of the cosmos from the Milky Way galaxy to the edge of the visible universe.

The interactive map has the actual position and real colors of about 200,000 galaxies. Each dot on the map represents a galaxy, which has billions of stars and planets.

“Growing up I was very inspired by astronomy pictures, stars, nebulae and galaxies, and now it’s our time to create a new type of picture to inspire people,” said map creator Brice Ménard, a professor at Johns Hopkins.

“Astrophysicists around the world have been analyzing this data for years, leading to thousands of scientific papers and discoveries. But nobody took the time to create a map that is beautiful, scientifically accurate, and accessible to people who are not scientists. Our goal here is to show everybody what the universe really looks like.”

Astronomers at Johns Hopkins University created a new map, which shows the sweeping view of the cosmos from the Milky Way galaxy to the edge of the visible universe. (Courtesy Johns Hopkins University/Brice Ménard and Nikita Shtarkman)

Ménard is hopeful that people will understand the colorfulness of the galaxies.

“From this speck at the bottom, we are able to map out galaxies across the entire universe, and that says something about the power of science.”

People can check out the map on the Map of the Universe website.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this story.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up