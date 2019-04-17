202
WATCH: Cygnus cargo spacecraft launch to International Space Station

By Ginger Whitaker April 17, 2019 2:57 pm 04/17/2019 02:57pm
This photo provided by NASA shows the Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard on Pad-0A, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The cargo resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station will deliver about 7,600 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is preparing for launch Wednesday, as Northrop Grumman’s next Cygnus cargo mission to the International Space Station gets underway.

Launch is scheduled for 4:46 p.m.

