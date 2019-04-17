WATCH: Cygnus cargo spacecraft launch to International Space Station

Watch a livestream from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility as a Cygnus cargo spacecraft is launched to the International Space Station.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is preparing for launch Wednesday, as Northrop Grumman’s next Cygnus cargo mission to the International Space Station gets underway.

Launch is scheduled for 4:46 p.m.

Watch a livestream below, when it is available.

