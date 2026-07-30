IIHF says Russia will remain barred from four world championship tournaments in 2027

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation said Thursday that Russia will not be allowed to participate in four…

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation said Thursday that Russia will not be allowed to participate in four tournaments next year after a review by the organization’s council.

The IIHF cited ongoing safety, security and sporting integrity concerns in its announcement. The sport’s governing body said in May it would determine Russia’s eligibility on a case-by-case basis.

Russia will be barred from the 2027 world junior championships, world championships and the under-18 men’s and women’s tournaments, the IIHF said, adding that a decision on the women’s worlds would be made in November.

Teams from the country have been banned from competition since launching its war in Ukraine in February 2022.

The International Olympic Committee earlier this month provisionally lifted a suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee. Russia has been similarly kept out of the Olympics in team sports since its invasion.

The NHL, which along with the NHL Players’ Association is running the next edition of the World Cup of Hockey in 2028, has said it would follow the lead of organizations such as the IIHF and IOC when determining whether to permit Russian participation.

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