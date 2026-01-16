Live Radio
Photos show Ukraine’s historic center in ruins but children, athletes still train ahead of Olympics

The Associated Press

January 16, 2026, 6:24 AM

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s historic Chernihiv biathlon and cross-country training center, which produced the country’s first Olympic medalist, remains in ruins after Russia’s 2022 invasion. Despite bombed-out buildings and constant air-raid threats, children and Olympic hopefuls continue to train on its damaged ski tracks.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

