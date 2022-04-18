World Central Kitchen CEO Nate Mook says missile attack in Ukraine injured staff, killed two others

"It's a very dangerous place to just be out and about right now," Mook said.

Nate Mook with World Central Kitchen speaks to WTOP's Mike Murillo from Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Nate Mook, the CEO of World Central Kitchen, spoke with WTOP from Kharkiv after the organization tied to D.C. chef José Andrés was severely damaged and staff injured.

The attack impacted the non-profit’s operations in Kharkiv as it sought to serve those living in war-torn Ukraine.

“It’s a very dangerous place to just be out and about right now,” Mook said.

He said that communities and villages around Kharkiv are cut off from resources without their aid and food deliveries. While they were working, an immense explosion near a location hit a nearby building, causing damage to the restaurant and injuring four staff members.

“We are, of course, grateful that nobody from the restaurant staff were killed, but we are told that two people were killed in the strike,” he said in part.

An update I hoped I’d never have to make. I’m at a @WCKitchen restaurant in Kharkiv, where less than 24 hours ago I was meeting with their amazing team. Today, a missile stuck. 4 staff were wounded. This is the reality here—cooking is a heroic act of bravery. #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AyU4fUnA61 — Nate Mook (@natemook) April 16, 2022

Mook said that the organization is located underground and that may have been part of the reason why more people weren’t hurt in the blast. This type of preparedness is important for day-to-day life in the region.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.