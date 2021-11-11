Eight holiday treats to keep away from your pets

This content is provided by Dr. Robyn Johnson, Veterinarian at Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital.
The holidays are upon us and one of the best parts are the food and treats that are shared. These treats, while delicious for humans, can cause many problems with your beloved pets.
- Chocolate. Chocolate is the most common treat to keep away from your pets. The darker the chocolate the smaller the amount that will make your pet sick.
- Nuts. There are several nuts including almonds, walnuts and pecans that can cause risk of pancreatitis. Also macadamia nuts have toxic properties for pets.
- Raisins. Raisins and grapes that can be in cookies and desserts are toxic and can pose a great risk.
- Turkey. Turkey skin and other fatty meats can cause risk of pancreatitis. Meat bones can splinter and cause digestive problems.
- Onions & Garlic. Onions and garlic used in preparing holiday meals can cause blood abnormalities.
- Yeast. Raw yeast dough used to make breads and cakes pose a risk to our pet’s intestines.
- Xylitol. Xylitol is an artificial sweetener and is very toxic to dogs.
- Alcohol. Alcoholic beverages if left unattended can be lapped up and cause problems for our pets.
If your pet gets into any of these treats it’s advised to seek veterinary care. If your pet has any unexplained vomiting, diarrhea or lethargy then having the pet seen as soon as possible will ensure your pet is back on the road to health. Remember that we are open 24/7 including holidays, so give us a call if you have any questions.