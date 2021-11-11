Eight holiday treats to keep away from your pets

Chocolate. Chocolate is the most common treat to keep away from your pets. The darker the chocolate the smaller the amount that will make your pet sick.

Nuts. There are several nuts including almonds, walnuts and pecans that can cause risk of pancreatitis. Also macadamia nuts have toxic properties for pets.

Raisins. Raisins and grapes that can be in cookies and desserts are toxic and can pose a great risk.

Turkey. Turkey skin and other fatty meats can cause risk of pancreatitis. Meat bones can splinter and cause digestive problems.

Onions & Garlic. Onions and garlic used in preparing holiday meals can cause blood abnormalities.

Yeast. Raw yeast dough used to make breads and cakes pose a risk to our pet’s intestines.

Xylitol. Xylitol is an artificial sweetener and is very toxic to dogs.