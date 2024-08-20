Manassas grocery store announces recall of ground beef

A Food Lion grocery store in Manassas, Virginia, has recalled four types of in-store prepared ground beef citing the detection of small fragments of plastic and metal.

The Food Lion, located at 6306 Hoadly Road in Manassas, is warning customers who may have purchased 73%, 80%, 85% and 93% lean fresh ground beef on or after Sunday, Aug. 18, that the meat may be contaminated.

The products have since been removed from the grocery store’s meat section.

Customers who may have purchased the contaminated meat should not consume it, and instead return it to the Food Lion location for a refund equal to double the purchase price.

