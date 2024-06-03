Cucumbers sent to Maryland, Virginia and a dozen others states recalled over salmonella concerns

Whole cucumbers distributed to 14 states, including Maryland and Virginia, are being recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

This is box of cucumbers being recalled over potential Salmonella concerns. (Courtesy Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc.)

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida, is recalling the cucumbers it shipped between May 17 and May 21, according a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Fresh Start Produce Sales said the cucumbers, which are dark green, approximately 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter and 5 to 9 inches long, are being recalled “due to the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

It said the cucumbers were shipped in bulk cartons directly to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Fresh Start Produce Sales said the recall happened after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture told the company that a product sample tested positive for the bacteria.

The Florida-based produce supplier said the FDA is conducting whole genome sequencing to determine if the sample is tied to an ongoing salmonella outbreak investigation.

Fresh Start Produce Sales said that while the cucumbers are unlikely to be found “in the marketplace,” if you have the recalled cucumber, you “should not consume it and should destroy and discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.”

