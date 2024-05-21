Electrolux Group re-announced a recall of its Frigidaire and Kenmore Electric Ranges last week after reports of the products catching fire and burning users.

Electrolux Group re-announced a recall of its Frigidaire and Kenmore Electric Ranges last week after reports of the products catching fire and burning users.

The recent recall was posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on May 16.

The products were first recalled in August 2009 after Electrolux received reports of “ranges behaving erratically.” Depending on the model involved, reported hazards from the ranges included the surface heating turning on spontaneously without being switched on; failing to turn off after being switched off; and heating to different temperatures than the one selected — each posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Manufactured in the U.S. by Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina, the ranges were sold in Sears stores and a variety of independent appliance stores nationwide from June 2001 through August 2009 for prices ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.

Since the initial recall in 2009, Electrolux has received at least 212 reports of dangerous incidents involving these ranges, including 14 reports of fires and eight reports involving burn injuries to peoples’ hands or arms, as well as smoke inhalation.

The current recall includes Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges sold in white, bisque, black and stainless steel.

The product’s serial number will indicate whether or not the range can be repaired. Consumers can locate their ranges’ brand name, model and serial number by opening the bottom drawer of the range and looking inside on the frame. If it can be repaired, a free inspection and repair will be scheduled by Electrolux.

For ranges that can’t be repaired, once the consumer provides a receipt or other proof they purchased a new range and paid to have the old one hauled away, the consumer will receive a refund in the form of a $50 electronic gift card, as well as a reimbursement of up to $60 for the haul-away fee for their recalled range. In some instances, Electrolux will reimburse haul-away fees costing more than $60 if they receive proper corroborating documentation.

To participate in the recall, consumers can contact Electrolux directly by phone (888-845-8226) email, or register online at ema-recall.com/potentiometer, potentiometerrecall.com or frigidaire.com.

Below is a list of the affected models and serial numbers.

Frigidaire Model Numbers:

FEFBZ90GC*

FEFLMC55GC*

FEFLZ87GC*

GLEF396AB*

GLEF396AQ*

GLEF396AS*

GLEF396CQ*

GLEF396CS*

GLEFM397DB*

GLEFM397DQ*

GLEFM397DS*

GLEFM97FPB*

GLEFM97FPW*

GLEFM97GPB*

GLEFM97GPW*

LEEFM389FE*

PLEF398AC*

PLEF398CC*

PLEF398DC*

PLEFM399DC*

PLEFMZ99EC*

PLEFMZ99GC*

PLEFZ398EC*

PLEFZ398GC*

Frigidaire Serial Numbers:

Ranging from VF122xxxxx through VF936xxxxx

Kenmore Elite Model Numbers:

790.990121*

790.990131*

790.990141*

790.990191*

Kenmore Elite Serial Numbers:

Ranging from VF122xxxxx – VF334xxxxx

