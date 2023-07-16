Frozen dumpling products made in Md. recalled

More than 1,500 pounds of frozen dumpling products produced in Maryland are being recalled because they were produced without a federal inspection.

More than 1,500 pounds of frozen dumpling products produced in Maryland are being recalled because they were produced without a federal inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on a release Saturday that the dumplings — made by Mulan Dumpling, LLC, based in Hyattsville — being recalled were produced between Feb. 20 and June 26.

The dumplings were shipped to grocery stores in Maryland, Virginia, and D.C.

The dumplings packages being recalled include:

8-oz. plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of “Mulan Dumpling Pork & Cabbage Dumplings.”

8-oz. plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of “Mulan Dumpling Curry Seasoned Chicken Dumplings.”

8-oz. plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of “Mulan Dumpling Shrimp & Chives Dumplings” containing pork.

There are pictures of the food labels for the recalled products on the USDA website.

The agency said the products being recalled do have the USDA mark of inspection, but they were produced in a factory that does not have a “federal grant of inspection.”

There have not been any reports of illness or reactions from consumers who bought the dumplings, but the USDA says that anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says that the dumplings should not be consumed and if consumers have them in their freezers, they should throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.