Live Radio
Home » Recalls » Lidl recalls cocktail shrimp…

Lidl recalls cocktail shrimp over bacteria concerns

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 3, 2023, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Discount grocer Lidl said it is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-eat Tapas cocktail shrimp due to concerns of listeria — a bacteria that can be deadly for young children and older people, and harmful to pregnant women.

The recall involves 7 oz. containers of the ready-to-eat shrimp. The affected products will have a UPC of 4056489411499. All product codes currently on the market are subject to recall.

Lidl, whose U.S. headquarters are in Arlington, Virginia, said regular testing found the bacteria in the finished product. As a result, the company has stopped the production of the shrimp and removed it from its shelves.

So far, the store hasn’t received any reports of illness related to the product, and will investigate with the Food and Drug Administration to solve this problem, a news release said.

Lidl said it regrets the inconvenience related to the recall.

“Our Quality Assurance Department is constantly working to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families,” Lidl said in a news release. “We are grateful for all our Lidl US customers who choose to shop with us every day.”

Costumers are urged not to eat the shrimp and return it to their local Lidl store for a full refund. If they have questions, they can call the store’s customer care hotline, which is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 844-747-5435.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up