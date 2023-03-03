Lidl recalls cocktail shrimp over bacteria concerns

Discount grocer Lidl said it is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-eat Tapas cocktail shrimp due to concerns of listeria — a bacteria that can be deadly for young children and older people, and harmful to pregnant women.

Discount grocer Lidl said it is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-eat Tapas cocktail shrimp due to concerns of listeria — a bacteria that can be deadly for young children and older people, and harmful to pregnant women.

The recall involves 7 oz. containers of the ready-to-eat shrimp. The affected products will have a UPC of 4056489411499. All product codes currently on the market are subject to recall.

Lidl, whose U.S. headquarters are in Arlington, Virginia, said regular testing found the bacteria in the finished product. As a result, the company has stopped the production of the shrimp and removed it from its shelves.

So far, the store hasn’t received any reports of illness related to the product, and will investigate with the Food and Drug Administration to solve this problem, a news release said.

Lidl said it regrets the inconvenience related to the recall.

“Our Quality Assurance Department is constantly working to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families,” Lidl said in a news release. “We are grateful for all our Lidl US customers who choose to shop with us every day.”

Costumers are urged not to eat the shrimp and return it to their local Lidl store for a full refund. If they have questions, they can call the store’s customer care hotline, which is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 844-747-5435.