Live Radio
Home » Recalls » Purina recalls some dry…

Purina recalls some dry dog food after 2 dogs get sick

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

February 10, 2023, 4:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is recalling some dog food because of potentially elevated levels of vitamin D, which can lead to health issues in dogs.

According to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration, the pet food company said it’s voluntarily recalling select lots of Purina Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food. Purina received two reports of dogs with signs of vitamin D toxicity after eating the food. Once they stopped eating it, the dogs recovered, according to Purina.

Pet owners who bought bags of the product pictured are asked to immediately throw it away in a container where no other animals can get to it. (Courtesy Nestlé Purina Petcare Company)

Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination and excessive drooling.

Purina said the affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the U.S. by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other retailers that are able to validate prescriptions.

The company said bags of the affected dry dog food should be thrown out immediately. Purina urged pet owners who notice symptoms of vitamin D toxicity to contact their dog’s veterinarian.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up