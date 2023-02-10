Purina recalls some dry dog food after 2 dogs get sick

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is recalling some dog food because of potentially elevated levels of vitamin D, which can lead to health issues in dogs.

According to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration, the pet food company said it’s voluntarily recalling select lots of Purina Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food. Purina received two reports of dogs with signs of vitamin D toxicity after eating the food. Once they stopped eating it, the dogs recovered, according to Purina.

Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination and excessive drooling.

Purina said the affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the U.S. by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other retailers that are able to validate prescriptions.

The company said bags of the affected dry dog food should be thrown out immediately. Purina urged pet owners who notice symptoms of vitamin D toxicity to contact their dog’s veterinarian.