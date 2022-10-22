Bob Evans recalls Italian sausage product

Bob Evans is recalling an Italian pork sausage product after consumers reported finding pieces of thin blue rubber in it, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that Bob Evans issued the recall Friday for its “Bob Evans Italian Sausage.”

The sausage comes in a one pound chub and has a use/freeze by date of Nov. 26. The recall covers 7,560 pounds of the product that was shipped to stores nationwide.

Bob Evans brought the contamination issues up to the USDA after receiving complaints from consumers.

The USDA said that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Anyone with concerns should contact their healthcare provider.

Officials said that consumers who have this product in their refrigerators or freezers should either throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them.