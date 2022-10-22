RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » Recalls » Bob Evans recalls Italian…

Bob Evans recalls Italian sausage product

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

October 22, 2022, 9:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Courtesy USDA

Bob Evans is recalling an Italian pork sausage product after consumers reported finding pieces of thin blue rubber in it, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that Bob Evans issued the recall Friday for its “Bob Evans Italian Sausage.”

The sausage comes in a one pound chub and has a use/freeze by date of Nov. 26. The recall covers 7,560 pounds of the product that was shipped to stores nationwide.

Bob Evans brought the contamination issues up to the USDA after receiving complaints from consumers.

The USDA said that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Anyone with concerns should contact their healthcare provider.

Officials said that consumers who have this product in their refrigerators or freezers should either throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Recalls

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up