Recall on St. James Smokehouse’s smoked salmon over potential listeria exposure

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

September 6, 2022, 7:56 AM

In Virginia and some other states, St. James Smokehouse’s smoked salmon is being recalled over potential exposure to a bacteria that could make you seriously sick.

The voluntary recall applies to 4-ounce packages of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon that were sold between February and June.

The salmon could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes — which can cause serious or deadly infections in young children, older people or others with weakened immune systems, according to a news release from the Food and Drug Administration.

Here’s what the package looks like. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy FDA)

It can also be dangerous for pregnant women who may have miscarriages or stillbirths.

Healthy people may have short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported, as of Sept. 2.

The impacted product’s lot number is # 123172 and UPC code is 060022710356. The lot number and the UPC code can be found on the sticker on the back of the product.

Consumers should either trash the recalled products or take them back to the store for a full refund.

The product was sold in Virginia, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State and Wisconsin.

The product was recalled after the Washington State Department of Agriculture found bacteria in the salmon during a routine sampling.

The recall alert said customers can call 305-461-0231 during normal business hours.

