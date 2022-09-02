Prince George’s Co. importer recalls packages of mushrooms over salmonella concerns

Tai Phat Wholesalers LLC of Capitol Heights has recalled packages of its Three Coins Dried Mushrooms because they may have been contaminated with salmonella.

This comes after the Maryland Department of Health did a regular test and found the presence of the bacteria in some of the packages.

The recalled dried mushrooms were delivered to specialty retail stores in Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee.

So far, there have been no reports of consumers falling ill. However, those who have purchased the dried mushrooms are strongly advised to return them to their seller for a full refund.

Salmonella can cause severe and potentially deadly infections in children, older people and those who have compromised immune systems.

The Food and Drug Administration said people infected by the bacteria can experience diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that salmonella causes around 1.35 million infections and 420 deaths in the United States every year.