Some Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled after reports of metal in candy

Dig through your candy stash — some Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies are being recalled after some customers reported thin metal strands in the candy or loose in the bag.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery announced the voluntary recall on Friday. The company said it wasn’t aware of anyone getting sick.

The products being recalled were manufactured by a third party and were distributed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

You can look to see if your candy is affected by checking the 10-digit code on the back of the bag. The first three digits will tell you if its recalled.

Here’s a list of the candies involved in the recall in the U.S.

STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz — 136, 139, 140

STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz — 134,135, 137-142

STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz — 134,135, 137-142

STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz — 135, 138, 139

LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz — 136, 139

LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz — 136 — 138, 140, 147, 149 – 152

LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g — 132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201

SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz — 139 – 218

SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz — 139 – 218

SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz — 138 – 218

SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz — 138 – 218

SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz — 204 – 218

The candy company said its working to get the recalled products off shelves. If you think you bought a recalled candy, the company said you should toss it in the trash.

You can contacts Mars Wrigley Confectionary by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by going to its website.