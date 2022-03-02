CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Certain Fitbit watches recalled over burn hazard; refund offered

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 2, 2022, 12:14 PM

Fitbit’s Ionic Smartwatch in Charcoal/Smoke Gray is one of the models being recalled. (Courtesy Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Fitbit is recalling some of its Ionic Smartwatches due a burn hazard caused by the batteries overheating, and is issuing refunds to those who return the watch.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fitbit has received at least 115 reports from U.S. customers of its Ionic Smartwatch overheating. Of those incidents, 78 have included reports of burn injuries, with two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

Internationally, it has received 59 reports of the smartwatch overheating, with 40 of those reports involving burn injuries.

The smartwatch, which tracks activity, heart rate and sleep, has sold roughly a million units in the U.S. and just over 690,000 internationally.

For the Ionic device, the model number (FB503) is on the back of the device near where the band attaches. Fitbit is printed on the front of the Ionic Smartwatch. It was sold with a polyurethane band and has a 1.4-inch color LCD screen.

The lithium-ion battery that powers the watch is the source of burn injuries and Fitbit’s recall.

A list of the recalled Fitbit Ionic Smartwatches. (Screenshot via the Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Fitbit is advising customers to stop using the Ionic Smartwatch immediately and send it back to the company in order to receive a refund and a discount.

The CPSC said that customers should contact Fitbit to arrange for prepaid packaging to return the device. Once Fitbit receives an Ionic Smartwatch, it will issue a $299 refund to the customer.

Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.

The company stopped producing the watch in 2020, but it was sold in both brick-and-mortar and online retailers from September 2017 until December 2021.

