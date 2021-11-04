CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Tastykake recall: Some cupcakes might contain bits of metal

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

November 4, 2021, 7:31 AM

Flowers Foods shared these images of multi-item cupcake packages recalled Oct. 31, 2021 for possible contamination with metal fragments. (Courtesy FDA/Flowers Foods)
Flowers Foods shared these images of multi-item cupcake packages recalled Oct. 31, 2021 for possible contamination with metal fragments.

Courtesy FDA/Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods shared these images of multi-item cupcake packages recalled Oct. 31, 2021 for possible contamination with metal fragments. (Courtesy FDA/Flowers Foods)
Flowers Foods shared these images of multi-item cupcake packages recalled Oct. 31, 2021 for possible contamination with metal fragments.

Courtesy FDA/Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods shared these images of multi-item cupcake packages recalled Oct. 31, 2021 for possible contamination with metal fragments. (Courtesy FDA/Flowers Foods)
Flowers Foods shared these images of multi-item cupcake packages recalled Oct. 31, 2021 for possible contamination with metal fragments.

Courtesy FDA/Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods shared these images of multi-item cupcake packages recalled Oct. 31, 2021 for possible contamination with metal fragments. (Courtesy FDA/Flowers Foods)
Flowers Foods shared these images of multi-item cupcake packages recalled Oct. 31, 2021 for possible contamination with metal fragments.

Courtesy FDA/Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods shared these images of multi-item cupcake packages recalled Oct. 31, 2021 for possible contamination with metal fragments. (Courtesy FDA/Flowers Foods)
Flowers Foods shared these images of multi-item cupcake packages recalled Oct. 31, 2021 for possible contamination with metal fragments. (Courtesy FDA/Flowers Foods)
Flowers Foods shared these images of multi-item cupcake packages recalled Oct. 31, 2021 for possible contamination with metal fragments. (Courtesy FDA/Flowers Foods)
Flowers Foods shared these images of multi-item cupcake packages recalled Oct. 31, 2021 for possible contamination with metal fragments. (Courtesy FDA/Flowers Foods)

If you’ve bought a Tastykake cupcake recently, you might want to check the package before digging in: Manufacturer Flowers Foods warns that customers of select products in eight states including Virginia, Maryland and D.C. could be in for a dangerous surprise.

Flowers Foods is voluntarily recalling some of its multi-pack Tastykake cupcakes over fears that tiny fragments of metal mesh wire might have contaminated one of their supplied ingredients.

In an announcement posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s recall page, the Georgia-based company said it had received no reports of injuries or incidents from the impacted products.

The popular cupcakes were sold in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Anyone who has purchased Tastykake cupcakes with the following UPC numbers and enjoy-buy dates is asked to throw them away or return them to the retailer for a full refund:

Questions can be directed to Flowers’ customer relations hotline at 1-866-245-8921 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. They can also be reached via a form on the company’s website.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

