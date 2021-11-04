Tastykake recall: Some cupcakes might contain bits of metal

If you’ve bought a Tastykake cupcake recently, you might want to check the package before digging in: Manufacturer Flowers Foods warns that customers of select products in eight states including Virginia, Maryland and D.C. could be in for a dangerous surprise.
Flowers Foods is voluntarily recalling some of its multi-pack Tastykake cupcakes over fears that tiny fragments of metal mesh wire might have contaminated one of their supplied ingredients.
