Butterball is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of turkey

October 15, 2021, 2:22 AM

Butterball issued a recall on more than 14,100 pounds of ground turkey products Wednesday after consumers told food safety regulators that they found pieces of blue plastic embedded in their raw ground turkey.

The items being recalled are the company’s 2.5-pound “farm to family Butterball all natural Ground Turkey” trays with a sell-by date of October 18, and the three pound “Kroger Ground Turkey” trays with an October 17 sell-by date. Those items were produced on September 28, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

FSIS, which said that the turkey meat “may be contaminated with extraneous materials,” urged consumers who bought it to avoid consuming it. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the agency said in a press release.

So far, the inspection service has received no confirmed reports of consumers getting injured or made ill from eating the turkey, the agency said.

“The health and safety of the people who enjoy our products is a top priority for Butterball, and we work hard to ensure our product safety program meets or exceeds government regulations,” the company told CNN Business in an email. “It is important to note the current investigation indicates this does not represent a food safety concern according to FDA guidance.”

