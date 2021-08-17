CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Home » Recalls » Shrimp recall expands: Check…

Shrimp recall expands: Check your freezer

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 10:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Avanti Frozen Foods has expanded its recall of certain frozen shrimp products as a precaution related to a previous salmonella outbreak.

According to a release by the Food and Drug Administration, products that have been recalled include various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp — with some packaged with cocktail sauce — sold in various unit sizes.

The FDA said the recall was initiated “out of abundance of precaution” and covers a large amount of product that hasn’t been associated with any illness.

The frozen shrimp products being recalled were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021, according to the FDA.

Stores that carried the shrimp include Whole Foods and Food Lion.

The brands being recalled include the following:

  • Big River
  • 365
  • Ahold
  • Censea
  • COS
  • CWNO Brand
  • First Street
  • Nature’s Promise
  • Harbor Banks
  • HOS
  • Meijer
  • Sandbar
  • Sea Cove
  • Waterfront Bistro
  • Wellsley Farms
  • WFNO Brands
  • Hannaford
  • Food Lion

See the specific package sizes, product codes and expiration dates on the recalled shrimp.

CNN reported on the original recall in late June, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linked a salmonella outbreak to certain frozen cooked shrimp products distributed across the country.

Salmonella was found in a sample of Avanti Frozen Foods’ shrimp collected as part of the FDA’s Imported Seafood Compliance Program, CNN said.

The FDA said there have been nine reports of salmonella-related illness to date associated with these products.

For more information on the products being recalled, see the FDA’s release.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Former intelligence employees lose legal battle over scope of prepublication reviews

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Former OFPP administrators say new nominee must do these things to succeed

DoD shifting readiness priorities from short-term to strategic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up