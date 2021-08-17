Shrimp recall expands: Check your freezer

Avanti Frozen Foods has expanded its recall of certain frozen shrimp products as a precaution related to a previous salmonella outbreak.
According to a release by the Food and Drug Administration, products that have been recalled include various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp — with some packaged with cocktail sauce — sold in various unit sizes.
The FDA said the recall was initiated “out of abundance of precaution” and covers a large amount of product that hasn’t been associated with any illness.
The frozen shrimp products being recalled were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021, according to the FDA.
Stores that carried the shrimp include Whole Foods and Food Lion.
The brands being recalled include the following:
- Big River
- 365
- Ahold
- Censea
- COS
- CWNO Brand
- First Street
- Nature’s Promise
- Harbor Banks
- HOS
- Meijer
- Sandbar
- Sea Cove
- Waterfront Bistro
- Wellsley Farms
- WFNO Brands
- Hannaford
- Food Lion
See the specific package sizes, product codes and expiration dates on the recalled shrimp.
CNN reported on the original recall in late June, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linked a salmonella outbreak to certain frozen cooked shrimp products distributed across the country.
Salmonella was found in a sample of Avanti Frozen Foods’ shrimp collected as part of the FDA’s Imported Seafood Compliance Program, CNN said.
The FDA said there have been nine reports of salmonella-related illness to date associated with these products.
For more information on the products being recalled, see the FDA’s release.