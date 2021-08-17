Shrimp recall expands: Check your freezer

Avanti Frozen Foods has expanded its recall of certain frozen shrimp products as a precaution related to a previous salmonella outbreak.

According to a release by the Food and Drug Administration, products that have been recalled include various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp — with some packaged with cocktail sauce — sold in various unit sizes.

The FDA said the recall was initiated “out of abundance of precaution” and covers a large amount of product that hasn’t been associated with any illness.

The frozen shrimp products being recalled were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021, according to the FDA.

Stores that carried the shrimp include Whole Foods and Food Lion.

The brands being recalled include the following:

Big River

365

Ahold

Censea

COS

CWNO Brand

First Street

Nature’s Promise

Harbor Banks

HOS

Meijer

Sandbar

Sea Cove

Waterfront Bistro

Wellsley Farms

WFNO Brands

Hannaford

Food Lion

See the specific package sizes, product codes and expiration dates on the recalled shrimp.

CNN reported on the original recall in late June, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linked a salmonella outbreak to certain frozen cooked shrimp products distributed across the country.

Salmonella was found in a sample of Avanti Frozen Foods’ shrimp collected as part of the FDA’s Imported Seafood Compliance Program, CNN said.

The FDA said there have been nine reports of salmonella-related illness to date associated with these products.

For more information on the products being recalled, see the FDA’s release.