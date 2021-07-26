2020 Olympics: Ledecky wins silver medal in 400m freestyle | US men's basketball loses to France | Meet the DC region's Olympians | Sunday gold medal roundup
Grimmway Farms recalls certain carrot brands for salmonella risk

July 26, 2021, 6:09 AM

Grimmway Farms is voluntarily recalling several of its packaged carrot products as a precaution because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

In a news release posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, Grimmway Farms’ President and CEO Jeff Huckaby said the California-based company chose to initiate the recall “as a result of a routine, internal company test” and that no illnesses had been reported.

The recall includes certain shredded, chopped and baby carrot brands sold to food manufacturers and food service distributors across the country, including “Bunny Luv” and “O Organics” labels with specific package sizes and use-by dates.

Here’s what the packaging of the carrots looks like. (Courtesy FDA)

Grimmway says the following products are impacted:

A table of Grimmway Farms’ recalled carrot products. (Courtesy Grimmway Farms/FDA)

Consumers who have a recalled product are advised to dispose of it. Anyone with questions can contact Grimmway’s customer services desk by calling 1-800-301-3101 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday, or visiting the company’s website.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of salmonella infection can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Young children, senior citizens and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to serious and sometimes life-threatening sickness.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

