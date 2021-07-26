Grimmway Farms recalls certain carrot brands for salmonella risk

Grimmway Farms is voluntarily recalling several of its packaged carrot products as a precaution for possible Salmonella contamination.

In a news release posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, Grimmway Farms’ President and CEO Jeff Huckaby said the California-based company chose to initiate the recall “as a result of a routine, internal company test” and that no illnesses had been reported.

The recall includes certain shredded, chopped and baby carrot brands sold to food manufacturers and food service distributors across the country, including “Bunny Luv” and “O Organics” labels with specific package sizes and use-by dates.

Grimmway says the following products are impacted:

Consumers who have a recalled product are advised to dispose of it. Anyone with questions can contact Grimmway’s customer services desk by calling 1-800-301-3101 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday, or visiting the company’s website.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of salmonella infection can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Young children, senior citizens and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to serious and sometimes life-threatening sickness.