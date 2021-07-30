2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Recalls » Dog food maker issues…

Dog food maker issues recall over potentially high levels of mold byproduct

WTOP Staff

July 30, 2021, 11:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pet food maker Sunshine Mills is voluntarily recalling several different dog food products sold at stores across the country due to potentially high levels of a harmful substance caused by mold.

The voluntary recall noticed, posted July 29 on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, says certain products under the brand names Triumph, Evolve, Nature Farms and Elm may contain elevated levels of Aflatoxin, a naturally occurring byproduct of the growth of the Aspergillus flavus mold. It can be harmful to pets if consumed in large quantities.

No illnesses have been reported so far, the company said, and the voluntary recall is a precautionary measure.

Owners of pets that have eaten any of the products should be on the lookout for certain symptoms, including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting or a yellowish tint to the eyes or gums. Pets should be seen by a veterinarian if they show those symptoms.

The recall applies to the products below:

Products affected by Sunshine Mills’ voluntary dog food recall. (Courtesy FDA)

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up