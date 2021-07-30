Dog food maker issues recall over potentially high levels of mold byproduct

Pet food maker Sunshine Mills is voluntarily recalling several different dog food products sold at stores across the country due to potentially high levels of a harmful substance caused by mold.

The voluntary recall noticed, posted July 29 on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, says certain products under the brand names Triumph, Evolve, Nature Farms and Elm may contain elevated levels of Aflatoxin, a naturally occurring byproduct of the growth of the Aspergillus flavus mold. It can be harmful to pets if consumed in large quantities.

No illnesses have been reported so far, the company said, and the voluntary recall is a precautionary measure.

Owners of pets that have eaten any of the products should be on the lookout for certain symptoms, including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting or a yellowish tint to the eyes or gums. Pets should be seen by a veterinarian if they show those symptoms.

The recall applies to the products below: