Kidde smoke detectors recalled due to ‘risk of failure’

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 7, 2021, 8:30 AM

More than a quarter-million Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms are being recalled, over concerns they can fail to alert for fires, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Thursday’s recall of about 226,000 units, covers Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms, according to a notice posted on the CPSC’s website.

It said the recall is only for alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the devices. Model numbers are printed on the back of the alarm.

Chart of recalled fire alarms.
This chart lists information about the Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms affected by the May 6, 2021, recall. (Courtesy CPSC)


The CPSC said no incidents or injuries have been reported.

The Chinese-made devices retailed between $10 and $70 at Walmart, Home Depot and other department, home and hardware stores. They also were available at electrical distributors, Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers from May 2019 through September 2020.

The CPSC notice said consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm, but continue using the recalled devices until a replacement is installed.

Consumers can contact Kidde at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, or online at kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or kidde.com.

The CPSC said consumers can report unsafe products via its online form.

