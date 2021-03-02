CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Recalls » Brands of queso fresco…

Brands of queso fresco recalled over listeria outbreak

Rick Massimo

March 2, 2021, 12:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A few brands of queso fresco sold in Virginia and Maryland are being recalled due to fears of listeria contamination.

El Abuelito, based in New Jersey, sells cheese products in Virginia and Maryland under the brand name Rio Grande Food Products, and also in Maryland under the brand name Rio Lindo. All queso fresco with expiration dates up to March 28 is being recalled, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

The FDA said seven people in four states have been infected with listeria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as stillbirths.

But they added: “At this time, there is not enough evidence to determine if this outbreak is linked to El Abuelito Queso Fresco.”

Still, the company is not distributing the cheese until the problem is solved.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Recalls

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

AI commission sees ‘extraordinary’ support to stand up tech-focused service academy

Senate to get on the IT modernization bandwagon?

DoD stands up 90 day commission on sexual assault, with several interim steps

Three years later, Vice Adm. Norton leaves DISA in a much better place

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up