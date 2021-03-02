Brands of queso fresco recalled over listeria outbreak

El Abuelito, based in New Jersey, sells cheese products in Virginia and Maryland under the brand name Rio Grande Food Products, and also in Maryland under the brand name Rio Lindo.

A few brands of queso fresco sold in Virginia and Maryland are being recalled due to fears of listeria contamination.

El Abuelito, based in New Jersey, sells cheese products in Virginia and Maryland under the brand name Rio Grande Food Products, and also in Maryland under the brand name Rio Lindo. All queso fresco with expiration dates up to March 28 is being recalled, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

The FDA said seven people in four states have been infected with listeria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as stillbirths.

But they added: “At this time, there is not enough evidence to determine if this outbreak is linked to El Abuelito Queso Fresco.”

Still, the company is not distributing the cheese until the problem is solved.