Squash noodle medley sold at Giant Food recalled for possible listeria

Abigail Constantino

September 2, 2020, 6:45 PM

A product sold at Giant Food grocery stores in the D.C. area is being recalled due to a possible listeria contamination.

The affected squash noodle medley products are no longer available for sale at the store, and those who may have purchased them are asked not to eat them and to throw them away.

The store said it is recalling the items out of an abundance of caution. Customers may also return the item to their local Giant for a full refund.

The supplier notified the company that a sample of the product tested positive for listeria.

The squash noodle medleys have UPC No. 68826718585. They were sold in stores between Aug. 8 to Aug. 19.

Other UPCs of this product sold in stores during the same time frame are safe to consume, Giant Food said in a news release.

Giant Food’s customer support center can be reached at 1-888-469-4426.

Giant is a local grocery store with headquarters in Landover, Maryland. It operates 164 supermarkets in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

