Saws sold at Lowe’s recalled over safety risk

Matt Small

September 25, 2020, 5:49 AM

A pair of Kobalt brand cordless electric saws sold at Lowe’s stores and on the chain’s website are being recalled as they present a “laceration hazard,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 12-inch cordless electric chain saw is being recalled over a safety risk. (Courtesy CPSC)

The two Kobalt models are sold exclusively by Lowe’s.

About 256,400 saws are included in the recalls.

Black and blue Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 12-inch cordless electric chain saws, with date codes from 11/01/13 to 03/31/20, are being recalled because they can remain in the “on” position, cutting users.

“Kobalt,” “40v max” and “12 in. 30 cm” are printed on the tools.

Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 8-inch cordless electric pole saws are being recalled over a laceration hazard. (Courtesy CPSC)

The other recall was for black and blue Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 8-inch cordless electric pole saws, with date codes from 01/01/17 to 02/28/19, because the switch on the tool can fail while under a heavy load, causing the saw to continue running after the user releases the trigger, posing a laceration hazard.

The item number and date code are printed on the side of the guide bar near the oil cap. “Kobalt” is printed on tool’s side.

The CPSC said consumers can contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair at 855-378-8826 or greenworkstools.com.

