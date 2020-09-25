Saws sold at Lowe’s recalled over safety risk

A pair of Kobalt brand cordless electric saws sold at Lowe's stores and the chain's website are being recalled as they present laceration hazards.

The two Kobalt models are sold exclusively by Lowe’s.

About 256,400 saws are included in the recalls.

Black and blue Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 12-inch cordless electric chain saws, with date codes from 11/01/13 to 03/31/20, are being recalled because they can remain in the “on” position, cutting users.

“Kobalt,” “40v max” and “12 in. 30 cm” are printed on the tools.

The other recall was for black and blue Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 8-inch cordless electric pole saws, with date codes from 01/01/17 to 02/28/19, because the switch on the tool can fail while under a heavy load, causing the saw to continue running after the user releases the trigger, posing a laceration hazard.

The item number and date code are printed on the side of the guide bar near the oil cap. “Kobalt” is printed on tool’s side.

The CPSC said consumers can contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair at 855-378-8826 or greenworkstools.com.