Contaminated taquitos and chimichangas prompt public health alert

Check your freezer: It may be storing contaminated frozen taquitos and chimichangas.

A public health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas has been issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after they were found to contain recalled green chilies.

The frozen meat and poultry taquitos and chimichangas, made by Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., were sold nationwide under the brand names Great Value, José Olé and Casa Mamita.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, which issued the public health alert, said the items contain diced green chilies that have been recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods, due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.”

The hard plastic may pose a choking hazard or cause damage to teeth or gums, according to the USDA.

The frozen taquitos and chimichangas bear the numbers “EST 5590,” “P5590” or “EST. 17417” printed on the packaging above the expiration date.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions “due to consumption of these products” and anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have the items are urged not to eat them. The USDA suggested the products be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

These nine products fall under the USDA’s public health alert: