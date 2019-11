Recall: 86 tons of chicken fried rice for plastic bits; Maryland impacted

A Mississippi company is recalling more than 86 tons of chicken fried rice that may contain bits of plastic.

A recall notice says Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. of Oakland, Mississippi, reported the problem after customers complained.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says it hasn’t had any confirmed reports of injury or illness.

The 54-ounce (1.5 kilogram) packages were shipped to retailers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas.

They’re labeled “Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken With Japanese-Style Fried Rice.” The date codes are 3559007, 3559008, 3559015, 3559190 and 3559191 and the best by dates are 1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/15/2020, 7/9/2020 and 7/10/2020.

Authorities say anyone with one of those packages should throw it out or return it to the seller.

