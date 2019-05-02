Starbucks recalls over 260,000 Bodum coffee presses for injury risk

Sold at Starbucks stores nationwide and online at Starbucks.com from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $20.
Recall date: May 1, 2019 | Recall number: 19-114
SKU number 011063549 (on white label on bottom of base)
Bodum and “Made in Portugal” embossed on bottom of dark gray plastic base
The press is partially made from recycled materials, and measures about 9 inches high by 4 inches in diameter.
Anyone who has the recalled product should stop using it immediately and contact Starbucks on how to return the press to receive a full refund in the form of a store credit, the commission said. In-store returns won’t be accepted.
Customers can call the Starbucks Recall Hotline at 888-843-0245 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Register your recalled product here.
