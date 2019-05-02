Starbucks recalls over 260,000 Bodum coffee presses for injury risk

The plunger knob of the coffee press can possibly break off and expose the metal rod, which poses a laceration risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in its recall message.

Starbucks is recalling over 260,000 of its co-branded Bodum Recycled Coffee Presses because of possible injury risk.

The plunger knob of the press can possibly break off and expose the metal rod, which poses a laceration risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in its recall message.

There have been eight reports of injuries in the U.S. from the knob breaking off, resulting in cuts or puncture injuries, and one report in Canada.

The recall covers around 230,000 presses in the U.S., and about 33,200 sold in Canada.

Product name: Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Press Sold at Starbucks stores nationwide and online at Starbucks.com from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $20. Recall date: May 1, 2019 | Recall number: 19-114 SKU number 011063549 (on white label on bottom of base) Bodum and “Made in Portugal” embossed on bottom of dark gray plastic base

The press is partially made from recycled materials, and measures about 9 inches high by 4 inches in diameter.

Anyone who has the recalled product should stop using it immediately and contact Starbucks on how to return the press to receive a full refund in the form of a store credit, the commission said. In-store returns won’t be accepted.

Customers can call the Starbucks Recall Hotline at 888-843-0245 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Register your recalled product here.

