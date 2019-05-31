Rocking sleepers recalled after links to several infant deaths

The recall affects 4.7 million Fisher-Price brand Rock 'n Play Sleepers as well as 694,000 Kids II brand rocking sleepers. Parents who own the products can return them for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling several models of rocking baby sleepers after infant fatalities were linked to them.

The recall affects 4.7 million Fisher-Price brand Rock ‘n Play Sleepers as well as 694,000 Kids II brand rocking sleepers.

According to the agency, 30 deaths occurred in Rock ‘n’ Play Sleepers since their 2009 introduction.

Five deaths have occurred in Kids II products since they were introduced in 2012. Infants had rolled from their backs onto their stomachs.

#Recall: 4.7 Million @FisherPrice Rock ‘N Play Sleepers Due to Reports of Infant Deaths. Stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. CONTACT: 866-812-6518 or https://t.co/qcX9yJ7hHz. Full notice: https://t.co/opDScutIgK pic.twitter.com/VbN4qqirKW — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 31, 2019

#Recall: 694,000 @KidsII Rocking Sleepers Due to Reports of Infant Deaths. Stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher. CONTACT: 866-869-7954 or https://t.co/sf4k5XEW4s. Full notice: https://t.co/je7uRWyBw5 pic.twitter.com/CyiHmqaFL1 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 31, 2019

Parents who own the products can return them for a full refund.

For more information, visit Fisher-Price online or by calling 866-812-6518. Kids II also has additional information online or by calling 1-866-869-7954.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.