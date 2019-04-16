Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies recalled

Certain packages of chewy Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies are being recalled because “an unexpected solidified ingredient” has been found in them.

Mondelez International announced the recall on Saturday, adding that “some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received.”

The company said in a statement that the recall is specifically for 13-ounce packages of Chips Ahoy Chewy Cookies, with a retail UPC of 0 44000 03223 4 and expiration dates of Sept. 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2019.

If you have these cookies, you shouldn’t eat them, and should call the company at 844-366-1171 for more information.

