202
Home » Recalls » 300K Dodge Darts recalled…

300K Dodge Darts recalled because they could roll away

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 9:12 am 04/19/2019 09:12am
7 Shares
Dodge Darts are being recalled. Here, Dodge CEO Reid Bigland poses for photos next to the new 2013 Dodge Dart compact sedan unveiled at the North American International Auto Show, Monday, Jan. 9, 2012, in Detroit, Mich. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

DETROIT (AP) —  Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in North America because a transmission problem could cause them to roll away unexpectedly.

The recall covers Dodge Dart compact cars from 2013 through 2016 with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The company says a bushing can fail, causing the shifter cable to come loose from the transmission. That means when a driver shifts to park or another gear, the gear may not change and the car could roll away.

Fiat Chrysler says it doesn’t know of any related crashes or injuries. But it advises owners to shut off the engine and set the parking brake before leaving the cars.

Dealers will replace the bushing at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance dodge dart Recalls
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!