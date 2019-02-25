Boston Market frozen ribs recalled

More than 173,000 pounds of frozen boneless pork rib patties have been recalled because they may contain glass or hard plastic.

The Boston Market meals were made in Ohio by Bellisio Foods and shipped to stores nationwide.

The following products have been recalled:

14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing “BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES” with “BEST BY” dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label.

There have been no reports of anyone being hurt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The recalled meals have an establishment number “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap of the package.

Don’t eat the meals if they are in your freezer. Throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

“Upon learning of the potential contamination of the “BOSTON MARKET HOMESTYLE MEALS BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES” frozen entrée with “Best By” dates of: 12/07/2019, 01/04/2020, 01/24/2020, or 02/15/2020, Boston Market confirmed with the manufacturer, Bellisio Foods, that it was undertaking all necessary steps to promptly recall the frozen entrée product. It is Boston Market’s understanding that there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness with respect to this frozen entree product. Consumers who have purchased this frozen entrée product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. The recall does not involve any products that are sold in Boston Market restaurants,” a Boston Market spokeswoman said.

Anyone with any questions can call Krista Cummings at Bellisio Foods at 855-871-9977.

