Del Monte recalls canned corn amid contamination concerns

The California-based food production company recalled a line of canned corn because of under-processing that could cause contamination and life-threatening illness. The cans were distributed in 25 states, including Virginia and Maryland.

WASHINGTON — A California-based food production company recalled a line of canned corn Tuesday because of under-processing that could cause contamination and life-threatening illness.

Del Monte Foods Inc. recalled over 64,000 cases of its Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red and Green Peppers. The cans were distributed in 25 states, including Virginia and Maryland, and 12 international locations. There have been no reported illness associated with the food so far, the company said in a release.

The recalled products come in 52.25-ounce cans with the label number, 24000 02770. The cans also have the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom:

Aug. 14, 2021

Aug. 15, 2021

Aug. 16, 2021

Sept. 3, 2021

Sept. 4, 2021

Sept. 5, 2021

Sept. 6, 2021

Sept. 22, 2021

Sept. 23, 2021

The cans were sent to multiple distributors and retail locations in the U.S. and internationally. The products were recalled from the following states:

Alaska

Alabama

California

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The company also recalled the cans from the following countries:

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

El Salvador

Haiti

Guyana

Uruguay

Aruba

Panama

Saint Lucia

Suriname

Anyone who has the recalled product should return it to where they bought it for a full refund or exchange. Anyone with questions regarding the recall can get more information through Del Monte’s website or by calling 1-800-779-7035 from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

