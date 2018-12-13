202.5
Del Monte recalls canned corn amid contamination concerns

By Madeleine Simon December 13, 2018 6:58 am 12/13/2018 06:58am
WASHINGTON — A California-based food production company recalled a line of canned corn Tuesday because of under-processing that could cause contamination and life-threatening illness.

Del Monte Foods Inc. recalled over 64,000 cases of its Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red and Green Peppers. The cans were distributed in 25 states, including Virginia and Maryland, and 12 international locations. There have been no reported illness associated with the food so far, the company said in a release.

The recalled products come in 52.25-ounce cans with the label number, 24000 02770. The cans also have the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom:

  • Aug. 14, 2021
  • Aug. 15, 2021
  • Aug. 16, 2021
  • Sept. 3, 2021
  • Sept. 4, 2021
  • Sept. 5, 2021
  • Sept. 6, 2021
  • Sept. 22, 2021
  • Sept. 23, 2021

The cans were sent to multiple distributors and retail locations in the U.S. and internationally. The products were recalled from the following states:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • California
  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • North Carolina
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Texas
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

The company also recalled the cans from the following countries:

  • Bahamas
  • Barbados
  • Belize
  • Bermuda
  • El Salvador
  • Haiti
  • Guyana
  • Uruguay
  • Aruba
  • Panama
  • Saint Lucia
  • Suriname

Anyone who has the recalled product should return it to where they bought it for a full refund or exchange. Anyone with questions regarding the recall can get more information through Del Monte’s website or by calling 1-800-779-7035 from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

