Harris Teeter voluntarily recalls frozen yogurt because of undeclared peanut product

WASHINGTON — Harris Teeter is voluntarily recalling a low-fat frozen yogurt because of undeclared peanut product, the supermarket chain said Tuesday.

The recall targets the Harris Teeter Low Fat Frozen Yogurt Cookies & Cream that was distributed to Harris Teeter stores in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida from June 6 to Sept. 23.

The recalled frozen yogurt is sold in a 1.5 quart laminated carton with UPC 0 72036 98182 0 and a sell by date up to July 30, 2019.

According to Harris Teeter, the company is also using loyalty card data to reach out to shoppers about the recall, through voicemail and email.

Harris Teeter said it found out about the undeclared peanut product through a consumer comment on finding peanut butter cups in the frozen yogurt.

“Subsequent investigation indicated that the problem was caused by a mix-up of the cartons,” Harris Teeter said in a news release.

The flavor was removed from the frozen food section.

Those who bought this frozen yogurt can return it to Harris Teeter and get a full refund.

