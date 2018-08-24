Recalled Vornado space heater blamed in fire that killed 90-year-old Minn. man

The popular Vornado space heater that was recalled several months ago over fire concerns has been blamed for a fire that killed a Minnesota man, the federal consumer watchdog says.

Overall, Vornado reported receiving a total of 19 reports of the personal space heaters catching fire, according to an Aug. 22 update from the federal Consumer Safety Product Commission.

The commission said a 90-year-old man in Chanhassen, Minnesota, died as result of a fire involving the recalled heater in December 2017.

Four months later, in April 2018, Vornado issued a recall notice for 350,000 of the Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters, citing fire and burns risks. The company said people should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado to receive instructions for receiving a refund or free replacement heater.

Vornado customers with questions can call the company at (855) 215-5131 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or find more information on Vornado’s website.

