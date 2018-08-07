202
Home » Recalls » FDA expands recall of…

FDA expands recall of blood pressure drug due to cancer-causing agent

By Jennifer Ortiz August 7, 2018 10:17 am 08/07/2018 10:17am
62 Shares

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration is expanding its earlier recall of some medications for high blood pressure and heart failure because of a found agent known to cause cancer.

Traces of N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, were found in medications that contain the ingredient valsartan. Not all valsartan products contain NDMA, said the FDA.

The FDA has updated its earlier list of recalled medications, as well as the list of medications that are not recalled. 

The agency said the presence of NDMA in medications was possibly related to changes in valsartan manufacturing.

“FDA is working with drug manufacturers to ensure future valsartan active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are not at risk of NDMA formation. The agency reminds manufacturers to thoroughly evaluate their API manufacturing processes, and changes to those processes, to detect any unsafe impurities,” said the FDA in a statement.

“If a manufacturer detects new or higher levels of impurity, they should take action to prevent changes to the product’s safety profile.”

The FDA said patients with the recalled products should contact their doctor and their pharmacist if their medication is included on the recall list.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
blood pressure medication Business & Finance Consumer News fda food and drug administration Health & Fitness News heart failure medication Living News medication recall Recalls valsartan
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500