Deli meats recalled for possible aluminum contamination

WASHINGTON — An Italian specialty meats company is recalling some of its products due to a possible aluminum contamination.

Battistoni Italian Meats has recalled 22,630 pounds of ready-to-eat Genoa salami and capocollo products.

The products were made on various dates from Jan. 30, 2017 to Aug. 21, 2017. They are:

18.9-pound vacuum-sealed packages containing “Battistoni Genoa Salami with Wine,” with lot codes 31B and 05A, and sell by dates of 2/21/18, 2/23/18, 2/27/18, 3/2/18 and 8/17/18.

15-pound vacuum-sealed packages containing “Battistoni Hot Cooked Capocollo Boneless Pork Shoulder Butt Coated with Spices & Paprika,” with lot code 33D. The products have a sell by date of 11/19/17.

The establishment number of the products is “EST. 2706.” They were shipped to food service establishments in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Anyone concerned about an injury or an illness should contact a health care provider.

If you have a question about the recall, call Anne Ashely at 716-826-2700.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.