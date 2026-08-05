Chiron Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Chiron Real Estate Inc. (XRN) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Chiron Real Estate Inc. (XRN) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $12.7 million, or 88 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $63.3 million, or $4.78 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period.

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