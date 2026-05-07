Ares Commercial Real Estate: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $9.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $13.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $24.9 million.

Ares Commercial Real Estate shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

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