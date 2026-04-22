KKR Real Estate: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Wednesday reported a loss…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56.1 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $95.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26.2 million.

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