Virtual staging or the real deal? AI’s new role in real estate listings

A D.C.-area realtor explains artificial intelligence is being used on home listings, not just to write descriptions, but to virtually stage homes.

You may have already seen it — an empty condo transformed into a sleek, modern space with designer furniture. But when you show up for a tour, it’s just bare walls.

Some realtors are now using artificial intelligence not just to write descriptions, but to virtually stage homes. It’s a cost-saving tool for sellers who may not have the budget for physical staging.

“It creates nice images online that can show the potential of the property, and hopefully you get those buyers to come in and see the property,” said Eldad Moraru, a D.C.-area realtor with Compass Real Estate agency.

Moraru warns that AI staging can backfire if buyers walk in expecting fancy lighting or upgraded appliances, only to find none of it was real.

“There is a little bit of that bait and switch feeling … their expectation was not met,” he said.

He believes physical staging is still the most effective way to help buyers connect emotionally with a space. Cost, however, is often the reason that sellers choose AI.

It is best practice to disclose AI use in a listing, but Moraru noted that buyers often miss it while skimming through photos and descriptions. He also cautions sellers that while AI can help write property descriptions, it often misses the emotional or personal details that truly sell a home.

“It might have been the way the sun sets every night, or the breeze, or the trees in the backyard,” Moraru said. “Things that the buyer of your home is also going to fall in love with.”

For many potential homebuyers, location is very important, and so are popular spots that make a neighborhood special which could really move a home further up on a person’s list of properties to look at.

“Maybe it’s that amazing coffee shop that everybody loves and everybody congregates at down the street,” he said. “You might want to put that in there. AI is probably not going to pick up on that.”

The bottom line for sellers is to use caution if AI is used with a listing, he said. For possible buyers, before falling in love with a listing, check the fine print and be ready for a reality check when you walk through the door.

