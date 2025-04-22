All-electric town houses in DC offer a solar power option

Bethesda, Maryland-developer EYA Inc. is offering residents at its Reservoir District townhomes in Northwest D.C. the option to add full solar power.

EYA is promoting the 146 townhomes at 2501 First Street NW, as an “all-electric” community.

The development has LEED certification — a rating used by the U.S. Green Building Council to measure sustainability. All townhomes have 100% electric appliances, LED recessed lighting, on-demand water heaters, low-flow bath and kitchen fixtures as well as optional garage electric vehicle chargers.

The solar option ranges from eight to 14 high-efficiency 425 watt panels and includes solar inverters. Cost varies based on the size of the townhome, but is typically $15,000 to $25,000. Owners are eligible for a 30% federal tax credit and a $415 Solar Renewable Energy Certificate through the District.

The solar equipment is provided through a partnership with Fairfax, Virginia-based Ipsun Solar, which has completed dozens of residential and commercial solar installations in the D.C. area.

District Reservoir townhomes range from three to five bedrooms, and about 1,500 square feet to 3,000 square feet. They are priced from the low-$800,000s to more than $1.7 million. All have garages and rooftop terraces. Some models have elevators.

District Reservoir, in D.C.’s Bloomingdale neighborhood, is near Union Market. The mixed-use development is at the former McMillan Sand Filtration Plant. EYA and partners Jair Lynch and Trammell Crow acquired the site from the D.C. government in 2022.

It will eventually include more residential units, restaurants, retail and a medical office building. It already has a community center with an indoor pool, and a six-acre public park.

