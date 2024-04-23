KKR Real Estate: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Tuesday reported a loss…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $151.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KREF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.