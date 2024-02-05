That down payment will likely empty the bank for DC-area home buyers

It is the tenth most expensive area in the country and more than the average yearly salary in the region, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you are planning to lay a down payment on a house in the near future, you’d better be saving. The average down payment for a home in the area has skyrocketed in the past several years.

In the D.C. metro area, a 15% down payment is going to cost you $90,000. It is the tenth most expensive area in the country and higher than the average yearly salary for local residents, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The longtime popular television show, This Old House, analyzed median home sale data from November 2023.

Maryland was in the top 10 for states and overall averaging $73,200 for a 15% down payment, while Virginia clocked in at just under $65,000.

First time buyers in Maryland can expect to pay a $39,040 down payment. In D.C. and Virginia you’d pay just north of $34 thousand, according to This Old House.

The D.C. area pales in comparison to the Bay Area, where the average down payment is $223,000 — more than the average total cost of a house in Iowa, the nation’s cheapest state.

Want to find a cheap house? Become a Lions fan. In Detroit, the average down payment is $25,350.

