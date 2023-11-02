Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Real Estate News » Cherry Hill: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Cherry Hill: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Thursday reported net income of $15.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Farmingdale, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The residential real estate finance company posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $473,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHMI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Real Estate News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up