Amazon secures 58 acres in Prince William Co. in $88M sale

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 28, 2022, 8:48 AM

Amazon has secured just over 58 acres of Gainesville, Virginia, land in a purchase totaling over $87.8 million.

Prince William County documents show that the property was originally purchased by Gainesville Associates for $2.5 million in 1976. Its market value ahead of the sale was $7.3 million.

Amazon has not publicly commented on plans for the land though the property is zoned for industrial use.

The April 25 sale was completed just one year after the company purchased an adjacent 58 acre plot in Gainesville for $52.4 million. The company was also one of the largest “project wins” by square feet for the county in 2020.

Both pieces of property lie within the boundaries of the Data Center Opportunity Zone.

As reported by WTOP’s news partners at InsideNova, the district is roughly 10,000 acres of land zoned “to reduce regulatory hurdles for the industry within its boundaries.

Amazon recently filed an application to build a data center in Warrenton and has been expanding its presence in Virginia since its second headquarters would be stationed in Northern Virginia.

WTOP has reached out to Amazon for comment on the purchase.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

