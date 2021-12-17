CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
CoStar to build 26-story office tower in downtown Richmond

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 6:16 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Real estate information and analytics firm CoStar Group plans to invest $460 million to expand on a new campus in Richmond that will include a 26-story office building, Gov. Ralph Northam announced.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the new campus includes 750,000 square feet of new office and retail space and is expected to add 2,000 to 3,000 new jobs.

The company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Florance said construction is set to begin some time next year and be completed by 2024.

The new tower will be 510 feet tall, surpassing the James Monroe state office tower to become the city’s tallest skyscraper.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

